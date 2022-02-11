S&U's Q422 trading update was positive, indicating that both Advantage motor finance and Aspen Bridging are set to beat FY22 profit expectations. The main positive surprise is an exceptionally low impairment charge at Advantage, which is likely to normalise in FY23, while the group is not immune to economic uncertainty. However, both businesses are making good progress and appear well-placed to achieve medium-term growth.

