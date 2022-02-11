

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) reported results from phase 2 proof-of-concept trial evaluating an investigational 8 mg high dose of aflibercept compared to the currently-approved 2 mg dose of EYLEA (aflibercept) injection in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration. At week 44 when the trial ended, nearly half (47%) of aflibercept 8 mg patients achieved at least a 10-letter gain and more than a quarter (28%) achieved more than 15 letters, compared to 35% and 18% for patients treated with EYLEA, respectively. 40% of patients treated with aflibercept 8 mg did not have fluid in the center subfield compared to 28% of patients treated with EYLE.



George Yancopoulos, Chief Scientific Officer at Regeneron, said: 'The results of this Phase 2 trial for aflibercept 8 mg are promising and we look forward to seeing the results from the Phase 3 program, which we hope will show that aflibercept 8 mg can deliver clinical outcomes that, at a minimum, will be comparable to standard-of-care EYLEA, but allow for extended dosing regimens.'



The company expects phase 3 results in wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema in the second half of 2022.



Aflibercept 8 mg is being jointly developed by Regeneron and Bayer.







