Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Gewaltige Spekulation vor dem Wochenende: Prozentual dreistellig binnen weniger Tage?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NBLH ISIN: DK0060094928 Ticker-Symbol: D2G 
Tradegate
11.02.22
17:44 Uhr
90,58 Euro
-0,12
-0,13 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
90,1890,8218:40
90,2290,6818:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ORSTED A/S90,58-0,13 %
ORSTED A/S ADR28,730-1,08 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.