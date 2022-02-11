- (PLX AI) - Ørsted CEO Mads Nipper buys 750 shares for DKK 500,103 total.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|90,18
|90,82
|18:40
|90,22
|90,68
|18:40
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|18:31
|Ørsted A/S: Notification of managers' transactions
|DJ Notification of managers' transactions
Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Notification of managers' transactions 11-Feb-2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS...
► Artikel lesen
|18:10
|Ørsted CEO Buys Shares for Half a Million DKK
|(PLX AI) - Ørsted CEO Mads Nipper buys 750 shares for DKK 500,103 total.
► Artikel lesen
|18:03
|New York's First Offshore Wind Farm: Ørsted, Eversource Sanction 130MW South Fork Wind Project
|17:31
|Ørsted and Eversource joint venture takes final investment decision on New York's South Fork Wind Offshore Windfarm
|DJ Ørsted and Eversource joint venture takes final investment decision on New York's South Fork Wind Offshore Windfarm
Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Ørsted and Eversource joint venture takes final investment...
► Artikel lesen
|16:10
|Verkehrswende: Ørsted prüft mit weiteren Partnern Herstellung grüner Flugkraftstoffe bis zum Jahr 2025
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|18:31
|Ørsted A/S: Notification of managers' transactions
|DJ Notification of managers' transactions
Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Notification of managers' transactions 11-Feb-2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS...
► Artikel lesen
|18:10
|Ørsted CEO Buys Shares for Half a Million DKK
|(PLX AI) - Ørsted CEO Mads Nipper buys 750 shares for DKK 500,103 total.
► Artikel lesen
|18:03
|New York's First Offshore Wind Farm: Ørsted, Eversource Sanction 130MW South Fork Wind Project
|17:31
|Ørsted and Eversource joint venture takes final investment decision on New York's South Fork Wind Offshore Windfarm
|DJ Ørsted and Eversource joint venture takes final investment decision on New York's South Fork Wind Offshore Windfarm
Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Ørsted and Eversource joint venture takes final investment...
► Artikel lesen
|16:10
|Verkehrswende: Ørsted prüft mit weiteren Partnern Herstellung grüner Flugkraftstoffe bis zum Jahr 2025
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ORSTED A/S
|90,58
|-0,13 %
|ORSTED A/S ADR
|28,730
|-1,08 %