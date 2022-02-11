

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled higher on Friday, extending gains to a sixth session, as worries about inflation and a sell-off in stock markets pushed up the demand for the safe-haven commodity.



However, with the dollar climbing higher amid rising possibility of aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, the yellow metal's uptick was just modest. Higher treasury yields too capped gold's upside.



The dollar index, which climbd to 96.05 in the Asian session, pared some gains as the session progressed and was last seen hovering around 95.80, up more than 0.25% from the previous close.



The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.063%, its highest intraday level since late July of 2019, but gave back some ground subsequently.



Gold futures for April settled higher by $4.70 at $1,841.10 an ounce.



Silver futures for March ended lower by $0.153 at $23.369 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $4.5060 per pound, down $0.1535 from the previous close.



Data released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed U.S. inflation accelerated more than expected to 7.5% on an annual basis in January, the highest reasing since 1982.



St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said Thursday afternoon that he favoured a full percentage point of interest rate hike by July, and added that he preferred a half-point hike in March.



The odds of a 50-basis point increase in the interest rate at the March FOMC meeting rose to 89.9 percent, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.



In economic news today, preliminary data released by the University of Michigan showed U.S. consumer sentiment has unexpectedly slumped to its lowest level in over a decade in February.



The report showed the consumer sentiment index tumbled to 61.7 in February from 67.2 in January, hitting its lowest level since October of 2011. The drop surprised economists, who had expected the index to inch up to 67.5.







