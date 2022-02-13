ams Osram: ams Osram, a global leader in optical solutions, reported full year and fourth quarter 2021 group financial results. "Our business delivered healthy full year results and a very solid performance in the fourth quarter with adjusted profitability for the quarter at the midpoint of our guidance range. We are pleased to report a positive first fiscal year as a combined company with revenues of USD 5,780 mn / EUR 5,038 min driven by a strong performance of our automotive business and despite negative effects in our consumer business, as previously stated. In the ending quarter, our automotive business performed well against the backdrop of ongoing supply chain imbalances and OEM production reductions while our consumer, industrial and medical businesses contributed attractively ...

