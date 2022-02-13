JBS once again present at the annual Gulfood 2022, showcasing the new products of its brands

Seara launches Shawaya marinated chicken range and Friboi is promoting products from the Black Friboi and 1953 ranges

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JBS, global leader in protein-based food, will be present at Gulfood 2022, the world's largest annual food and beverage trade show to be held in Dubai (United Arab Emirates). The event, which will run from February 13 thru 17, will bring together over four thousand companies from 120 countries, and the company will have a large stand to showcase its brands and portfolio and to roll out its new products designed for the MENA (English acronym for Middle East and North Africa) markets.

The MENA region is currently one of the leading importers of meats from Brazil and one of the key priority markets for JBS. By taking part in the trade show, the company and its brands aim to build closer relationships with partners, close new commercial deals and discuss new strategies for selling and launching products.

At the 2022 edition of Gulfood, Seara will launch the new Shawaya range for both consumers and trade in the region, becoming the first brand to offer both frozen whole chicken tenders and marinated with local ingredients and flavors. This is a continuation of the strategy that started in Brazil in end of 2021 with the launch of Frango de Padaria(Bread Shop Chicken), one of Seara's key innovations. Friboi, in turn, is promoting for the first time in the region its premium Black Friboi and 1953 ranges, offering gastronomic experiences with tasty products and a halal guarantee.

The Seara Shawaya - Chicken for Roasting range offers Frozen Whole Chickens that come marinated in 4 exclusive varieties that meets consumers needs who are also looking for greater convenience in the category of whole chickens, one of the region's largest categories in Retail and Food Services. The products come already marinated with local spices like: Kabsa (cinnamon and anis), Hot Curry (coriander and cumin) and Italian (rosemary and basil) flavors, all ready to go directly from the freezer to the oven or air frier. And for those consumers that like to spice and marinate to their own taste, the range also offers a frozen Whole chicken Tender that comes without spices and pre-marinated with Brine to offer greater succulence and flavor.

In addition to this launch, the brand will showcase a new portfolio of over 120 products produced at two local plants, taking into account the importance of Middle Eastern culture and cuisine. The new ranges introduce a complete portfolio of Seara breaded chicken, chicken burgers and beef burgers, minced meats, sausages, meat balls, frozen vegetables, frozen seafood and frozen fruits, among others. All the new products will be exhibited at the trade show, strengthening the strategy of Seara of offering the region innovative, high-quality products.

As for Friboi, the top-selling Brazilian beef brand on the overseas market, it will offer attendees a premium experience with the Black Friboi and 1953 ranges. Black Friboi consists of the brand's most premium halal portfolio derived from the top genetic Black Angus in the USA: only 1% of the cattle meet the selection criteria, which include breeding on exclusive farms in Goiás committed to special feeding using locally produced cereals and grains to supplement the different growth and maturity phases of the cattle, thereby guaranteeing tasty meat with a high standard of quality.

Using the slogan "the evolution of the palate", the 1953 Friboi product range includes more than 50 premium cuts of beef using raw materials from European breeds. Attending to consumers with demanding palates, the quality of the products involves technology and leading-edge processes. The range also enjoys certification by the International Taste & Quality Institute (2018), the world's highest category of flavor and quality.

On the unique JBS stand of 300 m² available at Gulfood 2022, other products of the Pilgrim's, AMH, Novaprom, Rigamonti and Swift portfolios will be exhibited, with the presence JBS representatives from United States and Australia. Also attending will be representatives of the company's other global units, like Novaprom, JBS Casings, Rigamonti and Planterra. At the venue, visitors will be able to savor delicious dishes prepared from Seara and Friboi products.

