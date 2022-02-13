International Condom Day (ICD) 2022 has arrived! AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) has been dropping hints throughout our recent ICD messages, and we're so happy to finally give you the big reveal (drumroll please!)...

AHF is launching a campaign to create a CondomEmoji and what's a better time than International Condom Day to make it happen? Everyone is sexting these days so why not have a fun way to help people talk about safer sex? But we'll need your help to get it off the ground!

New emoji creation can be quite a long process, but in a nutshell, we need your signature on this petition to prompt the EMOJI GODS (ok, not actual gods, they're called Unicode) to agree to turn the condom emoji into reality. Please sign it today!

In addition to the condom emoji campaign, AHF is hosting ICD events in most of its countries of operation worldwide. Look for an event near you at InternationalCondomDay.org!

A new condom emoji and exciting International Condom Day events around the globe are fantastic ways to help remind everyone that condoms are still the best way to protect yourself and your partner from HIV, other sexually transmitted infections, and unplanned pregnancies.

Sign the petition to create the CondomEmoji today and help promote safer sex worldwide across all digital chatting platforms! And don't forget about AHF's always popular and sexy ICD Parody Video watch it here!

Visit CondomEmoji.org to learn more.

