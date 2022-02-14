JinkoSolar: The World's Most Powerful Commercial Rooftop Panel Tiger Neo 605W to be Installed in Hainan

SHANGHAI, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 10MW of the newest, advanced Tiger Neo 605W solar panel from Jinkosolar, featuring the company's innovative N-type cells, will be installed on rooftops of several schools in Dongfang City, Hainan province, China. Tiger Neo is one of the most powerful panels on the market today, providing outstanding output, generating maximum 610W from its 156 cells while simultaneously minimizing power loss.

The Tiger Neo 605 W solar panel is versatile and ideal for both utility and commercial applications as it combines high power output and efficiency, and long-lasting reliability backed by a 30-year warranty, delivering enhanced performance compared to other models. This series range will be available in 600W - 615W, offering an efficiency of 21.46% - 22.00%.

Beyond efficiency, improved high temperature performance is another key feature of Tiger Neo panel. Since the ambient temperature would affect the annual energy yield of a PV System significantly, and they are of increasing importance for PV projects located in tropical regions particularly since the decrease of energy yield with temperature will be of greater amount. Tiger Neo utilizes N-type cells with a temperature coefficient of -0.30 percent per degree Celsius, while p-type module's temperature coefficient was found to be -0.35 percent or more, which means that that energy yield for Tiger Neo modules is less affected by temperature than conventional modules.

Tiger Neo is also resistant to light-induced degradation (LID) and LeTID, the loss of performance from exposure to sunlight or and combined with heat after installation. Tiger Neo has an improved degradation to other modules with 1% versus 2% of p-type modules for initial year, 0.4% versus 0.55% of p-type for rest of the module life.

"It is great to have 10MW of our Tiger Neo 605 panel to be installed confidently for school rooftop in Hainan, China," said Yaofeng, GM of Jinkosolar China, "The enhanced power and efficiency, warranty, durability, performance under real environment, and optimal size and weight makes Tiger Neo 605W panel suitable for commercial roofs as well as utility projects."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1744834/Tiger_Neo.jpg