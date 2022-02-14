Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
URAN wird GRÜN! Die EU verhilft Uran-Aktien zur Mega-Hausse! Jetzt einsteigen und Gratis-Aktien sichern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3809 ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 Ticker-Symbol: - 
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.02.2022 | 05:34
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ChinaTelecom: China Telecom and Huawei Jointly Complete the Verification of a 200G+ Ultra Large-Capacity and Long-haul Transmission System

WUHAN, China, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Telecom and Huawei have jointly completed the lab verification of a 200G+ large-capacity transmission system. It is set to provide key technical support for the construction of a next-generation long-haul, large-capacity transmission system.

With the rapid development of the Internet Data Center (IDC), Industry Digitalization, and Cloud services, transmission traffic increases by more than 30% every year. Against this backdrop, it is critical to improve transmission speed, capacity, latency, stability, and reliability. Unlike application in submarine cable systems, it is even more challenging to deploy 200G+ long-haul, large-capacity transmission backbone on a large scale while lowering the cost for terrestrial cable systems.

To address these challenges, Huawei provides an innovative E2E optical-electrical solution based on Flexgrid Blade OXC. It features Super 200G+ based on channel-matched shaping (CMS), special pluggable erbium-doped fiber amplifiers (EDFAs) with ultra-wide gain spectrum, Super C+L band ready Raman amplifiers, and liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS) supporting flexible slicing and ultra-low filter penalty.

Together with transmission experts from China Telecom, Huawei has recently verified the feasibility of 1:1 replication of the commercial deployment on a live network in a lab, and finally, Super 200G+ transmission over 3600 km without electrical regeneration has been achieved. The solution doubles the single-fiber capacity to 16Tbps, which can evolve to 32Tbps in the future.

"The verification project proves the performance of Huawei's Super 200G+ E2E optical-electrical solution in ultra-long haul and extremely harsh conditions," Victor Zhou, President of Huawei's Transmission Network Domain, said. "This solution doubles the transmission capacity without compromising the distance, continuously reducing the per-bit cost for operators."

HUAWEI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.