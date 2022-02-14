Friboi is participating at Gulfood 2022, the world's largest food and beverage B2B event

-The major attraction this year is the presentation of the premium Black and 1953 product ranges

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Friboi, the brand of JBS, global leader in protein-based food production, is participating at Gulfood, the world's largest food and beverage trade show, with the aim of showcasing the quality of its products to clients in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The event, which takes place on Dubaibetween February 13 and 17 at the Dubai World Trade Center, will receive visitors from around the world, in addition to major players in the industry. At this edition, the brand will highlight two premium product ranges, FriboiBlack and Friboi 1953.

"By showing our premium product ranges, we want to emphasize to the market that Brazilian beef has the same as quality as American and Australian beef. Moreover, we are expecting to close new contracts and to expand our market share in the Middle East and Africa", contends Renato Costa, President of Friboi. During the event, visitors to the JBS stand will enjoy tasting dishes prepared with Friboi products.

Derived from a breed of cattle originating in the United States and bred on farms in Goiás, FriboiBlack is an exclusive range focused on creating a memorable and unforgettable food experience for consumers, reiterating the quality of Brazilian beef.

The cattle intended for the Friboi Black range are checked by a highly qualified technical team to meet all the strict specifications of the Black Program. Only 1% of Friboi cattle make it to the production stage at the age of 18 months, and are fed with grain for at least 180 days. These factors are scientifically proven to add tenderness, marbled texture and quality, as well as the consistency and smoothness to the beef.

The other range is the 1953, ideal for consumers with more demanding palates. It involves innovative processes using the best selections of beef and raw materials produced from European breeds, offering a unique gastronomic experience through the perfect balance between flavor, smoothness and succulence.

"Our efforts aim to develop best practices across the entire process, from the welfare of the animals to the delivery of the end-product. That is why the event is a huge opportunity for us to showcase the standard of quality of the brand's products and to contribute to strengthening how Brazilian beef is perceived", says Renato Costa, President of Friboi.

The presence of Friboi at Gulfood is part of a wider strategy for JBS's participation at the event. The group will exhibit products of the other brands in its portfolio, such as Pilgrim's, Novaprom, Planterra and Rigamonti, highlighting Seara's product, one of the brand leaders in the MENA market. On the occasion, Seara will showcase its Halal product portfolio and launch the new Shawaya range of different types of Frozen Whole Chickens adapted for the palate of local consumers.

ABOUT FRIBOI

Market leader in Brazil and with a history extending back more than six decades, Friboi has revolutionized the animal protein segment by "de-commoditizing" beef. Present in over 150 countries, the company has 36 production units in Brazil responsible for producing one of the most complete product portfolios of the industry which are sold under the Friboi, Reserva Friboi, Maturatta Friboi, Do Chef Friboi, 1953 Friboi and Swift Black brands. The company also provides customized programs for retail and wholesale clients, such as Açougue Nota 10 found in over a thousand stores, which maintains the same standard of service and attention, guaranteeing the best display of the cuts, support for the management and improved profitability for storeowners. In addition, Friboi operates the Friboi Açougue Gourmet 1953 program, a model implemented in the supermarket industry to offer premium portioned cuts wrapped according to the consumer's choice. In recognition of the high standard of quality of its products, Friboi holds important awards, such as the seal for "The Top-selling Beef in Brazil", as verified by consulting company Nielsen. Recently, Friboi was certified by the Brazilian Institute of Industrial Property (INPI) as having a high reputation. The seal awarded to the brand ensures exclusivity of use in any segment of operation and guarantees criteria such as recognition and the reputation associated with quality. This recognition has been further strengthened by the title of Top-of-Mind 2021, as the beef brand most remembered by Brazilian consumers.

With the focus on the guarantee of origin, quality and safety of the food delivered to the consumer, from the welfare of the animal, until delivery of the end-product, the Company adopts the best sustainability practices across its entire value chain, and constantly monitors its cattle suppliers using satellite imagery, georeferenced maps of the farms and by tracking official data from public bodies. On the social side, Friboi has supported the Special Chefs Institute project for more than eight years, and is also one of the sponsors of the "Taça das Favelas" championship organized by the Central Única das Favelas (CUFA) and considered the world's largest intercommunity competition.

ABOUT JBS

JBS is global leader in protein-based food production. With a global platform diversified by type of products (poultry, pork, beef and lamb), the Company has over 250,000 team members in production units and offices on all continents, in countries like Brazil, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and China, among others. In Brazil, JBS is the country's largest employer, with over 145,000 team members. Worldwide, JBS offers an extensive portfolio of brands recognized for excellence and innovation: Seara, Swift, Pilgrim's Pride, Moy Park, Primo, and Just Bare, among many others, which find their way every day onto the tables of consumers in 190 countries. The Company is investing in correlated businesses like leather, biodiesel, collagen, personal hygiene and cleaning, natural wrapping, solid waste management solutions, recycling, metallic packaging and transport, with emphasis on the circular economy. JBS conducts its operations allocating priority to high quality and food safety, while adopting the best sustainability and animal welfare practices across its entire value chain and, in March 2021 it assumed the commitment to become Net Zero by 2040. This means that JBS will zero the net balance of its greenhouse gas emissions, reducing the intensity of the direct and indirect emissions and offsetting all residual emissions. JBS was the first global company in the protein sector to take on this commitment, with the intention of feeding people around the world in an increasingly sustainable manner.

