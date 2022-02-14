- (PLX AI) - Ocean Yield Q4 EBITDA USD 41.5 million.
- • Q4 adjusted net income USD 23.6 million
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:22
|Ocean Yield AS: Ocean Yield Q4 2021 Presentation
|07:22
|Ocean Yield AS: Fourth Quarter and preliminary results 2021
|07:10
|Ocean Yield Q4 Net Income USD 17.9 Million
|(PLX AI) - Ocean Yield Q4 EBITDA USD 41.5 million.• Q4 adjusted net income USD 23.6 million
► Artikel lesen
|04.02.
|Ocean Yield Names Andreas Røde New CEO
|(PLX AI) - Ocean Yield AS announces Chief Executive Officer transition and organizational update.• Ocean Yield CEO Lars Solbakken to retire• Ocean Yield to appoint Andreas Røde as the new CEO
► Artikel lesen
|04.02.
|Ocean Yield AS announces Chief Executive Officer transition and organizational update
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|OCEAN YIELD ASA
|4,020
|+1,62 %