

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Manchester, Connecticut-based Royal Ice Cream Co., Inc. is expanding its recall of various ice cream products due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall now includes all products manufactured at the Royal Ice Cream facility within expiry. The effected products will have the manufacturing plant number 'CT121' or 'CT#121'. The products are packaged in pints, half gallons, Sandwiches, and portion control slices.



The effected brands includes Batch brand pints, all flavors; Royal Ice Cream Brand half Gallons, pints, cakes, all specialties; Ronny Brook Ice cream all flavor pints & 3 gallon tubs; New Orleans Ice cream all flavor pints & 2.5-gallon tubs; Maple Valley Ice Cream all flavor pints; Art Cream all pint Flavors; Sweet Scoops Yogurt all pint Flavors; and Gelato Fiasco all pint Flavors.



The recall also includes Biggy Iggy's Ice Cream Sandwiches; Munson Chip Wich Ice Cream sandwiches; Giffords Ice cream Sandwiches all flavors; Chewy Louie Ice Cream Sandwiches; Snow Wich Ice Cream Sandwich; and Newport Creamery - Crazy Vanilla, Van & Choc , Vanilla & Coffee HG - only.



The effected ice cream was distributed in retail stores in MA, CT, RI, VT, NY, LA, FL, TX, NH.



Royal Ice Cream initiated the recall after FDA sampling revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes on processing equipment.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause listeriosis, a potentially fatal disease in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



The symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.



However, there have been no illnesses reported to date related to the recalled products.



Consumers who have purchased any of the effected products are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar recalls citing Listeria, Frozen Food Development in mid January called back specific lots of Lidl branded 12-ounce packages of Frozen Chopped Spinach.



In late January, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS issued a public health alert against Simply Fresh Market's ready-to-eat or RTE chicken salad products for Listeria monocytogenes concerns.







