- (PLX AI) - KWS raised its full-year guidance after posting strong revenues and a lower-than-expected loss in the first half.
- • H1 revenues were EUR 432 million, above consensus of EUR 383 million
- • EBIT loss was also better than expected at EUR 89.5 million vs. estimate of EUR 98 million loss, despite negative FX effects from the Turkish lira
- • KWS now sees net sales growth for fiscal 2021/2022 9-11% (previously: 5% to 7%)
- • The EBIT margin is still expected to be around 10%, and in a range from 11% to 12% after adjustment for the non-cash effects from purchase price allocations as part of company acquisitions
