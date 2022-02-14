BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Purchase of Own Ordinary Shares

TO: RNS

FROM: BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited

L.E.I.: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

DATE: 14 February 2022

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

On 11 February 2022 the Company purchased 800,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 112.42 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's issued ordinary share capital comprises:

746,813,201 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

52,552,907 Ordinary shares held in treasury

799,366,108 Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of voting rights in the Company is 746,813,201 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001