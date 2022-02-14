Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 07/2022

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2022-02-14 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.02.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.04.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.02.2022 - PRFoods PRF1T Extraordinary TLN 25.02.2022 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.02.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N024D LTGNB0N024D securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.02.2022 PRFoods PRF1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2022 NEO Finance NEOFI Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Interim report, 12 TLN Horizon Capital NHC months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2022 LHV Group LHV Financial forecast TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2022 LHV Group LHV Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2022 HansaMatrix HMX1R Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2022 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.02.2022 Trading holiday VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.02.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Dividend ex-date TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.02.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.02.2022 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Government RIG LVGA000029A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.02.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Dividend record TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.