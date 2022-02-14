Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
14.02.2022 | 08:05
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 07/2022

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2022-02-14 08:00 CET --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.02.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   30.04.2022                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  10.02.2022 - PRFoods PRF1T           Extraordinary    TLN  
   25.02.2022                   General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.02.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB0N024D LTGNB0N024D      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.02.2022 PRFoods PRF1T           Interim report, 6  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.02.2022 NEO Finance NEOFI         Interim report, 12  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.02.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern   Interim report, 12  TLN  
          Horizon Capital NHC        months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.02.2022 LHV Group LHV           Financial forecast  TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.02.2022 LHV Group LHV           Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.02.2022 HansaMatrix HMX1R         Interim report, 12  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.02.2022 Novaturas NTU1L          Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.02.2022                   Trading holiday   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.02.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern   Dividend ex-date   TLN  
          Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.02.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T          Interim report, 12  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.02.2022 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia  Government      RIG  
          LVGA000029A            securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.02.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern   Dividend record   TLN  
          Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT      date           



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
