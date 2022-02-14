

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kelly Services (KELYB) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $71.7 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $23.4 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Kelly Services reported adjusted earnings of $25.9 million or $0.65 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $1.25 billion from $1.24 billion last year.



Kelly Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $71.7 Mln. vs. $23.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.80 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q4): $1.25 Bln vs. $1.24 Bln last year.



