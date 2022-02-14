Kuwait Facility Management to Surpass $1,995.5 Million Revenue by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kuwaiti facility management market value is expected to surge to $1,995.5 million by 2030 from an estimated $954.4 million in 2021, at an 8.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2030. Due to this, Kharafi National for Infrastructure Projects Developments Construction and Services S.A.E., Fawaz Trading & Engineering Services Co. W.L.L., O&G Engineering W.L.L., EcovertFM Kuwait, Al-Awsat United Real Estate Co., Al Mazaya Holding Company, R&E Petroleum Co., PIMCO, Refrigeration Industries Co. (S.A.K.), and United Facilities Management (UFM) stand to gain handsomely.

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic led to a vast reduction in the demand for facility management services in Kuwait in 2020, service providers can hope for a swift recovery in the coming years. With the general awareness that the coronavirus can survive in the air and exposed surfaces for a short time and infect anyone who comes near, the demand for cleaning and hygiene-related services has started rising rapidly.

Key Findings of Kuwait Facility Management Market Report

The large-scale construction of hospitals and tourist attractions is driving the demand for facility management as these services are essential at these places for attracting visitors.

Moreover, the Kuwaiti government has struck a $495-million deal with the private sector for the development of industrial, residential, and warehousing infrastructure, which is also acting as a key Kuwaiti facility management market growth driver.

Property services are in the highest demand in the country because they help in the day-to-day operations of built infrastructure; they include mechanical & electrical maintenance, HVAC maintenance, and an array of support services.

The commercial sector is the largest user of facility management services in Kuwait because of the strong focus of the government on the hospital & tourism, retail, education, and other commercial sectors.

Much of the infrastructure development, including that under Kuwait Vision 2035, is being done so that the reliance of the country on the oil and gas industry can be lessened. With the global green push and Kuwait's own strong focus on sustainability, the oil and gas industry is set to lose its significance for the Kuwaiti economy after the next two decades, by which time the government wants to have developed other sectors enough, so that the country's economic growth isn't impacted much.

To leverage the opportunities being created by infrastructure development, Kuwaiti facility management market players are expanding their operations. For instance, a new brand, ProClean, was launched by Al Mulla Cleaning and Maintenance Services (AMCMS) in August 2021 for providing cleaning services at commercial, residential, and industrial facilities. Similarly, in January 2020, ENGIE Services Kuwait was contracted by Taiba Hospital to offer integrated facility management services.

Kuwait Facility Management Market Segmentation Analysis

By Service

Property

HVAC



Mechanical & electrical maintenance

Cleaning

Security

Catering

Support

Environmental Management

By End User

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Mode

In-House

Outsourced

Integrated



Bundled



Single

By Type

Hard

Soft

