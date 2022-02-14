Implantica presents the fourth quarter 2021 on February 18 at 15:00 CET

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ) invites investors to a presentation of the fourth quarter 2021 at 15:00 CET on February 18. The interim report for the fourth quarter will be published at 8:00 a.m. CET on the same day.

The presentation will be in English via an audiocast with teleconference:

Conference call dial-in:

Sweden : +46 8 505 583 75

: +46 8 505 583 75 United Kingdom : +44 3333 009270

: +44 3333 009270 United States : +1-646-722-4957

Webcast:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/implantica-q4-2021

Speakers:

CEO Peter Forsell

CFO Andreas Öhrnberg

VP Operations & IR Nicole Pehrsson

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Investor Relations

Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49

nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, +46 (0)8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on February 14, 2022 at 08:30 a.m. CET.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/implantica/r/implantica-presents-the-fourth-quarter-2021-on-february-18-at-15-00-cet,c3505720

The following files are available for download: