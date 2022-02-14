Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2022) - Today's feature company is Black Mountain Gold USA (TSXV: BMG) (OTCQB: BMGCF), a well-funded gold exploration company with proven leadership and a prospect-rich property. The company has an option to earn 90% of the Mohave Gold Project located in mining-friendly Arizona, approximately 50 km northwest of Kingman, Arizona and 1.5 hours southeast of Las Vegas, Nevada.





The property is easily accessed with an all-weather road and has a high voltage power line within 20km. The Mohave Gold Project, which comprises 160 claims including lode and mill-site claims totalling approximately 3,200 acres, consolidates the historic Weaver gold mining district and is located in the well-known Walker Lane Gold Trend with its numerous producers.

Previous owners invested approximately US$12 million in preparation for mining with mine infrastructure in place from the 1990s including 2 water wells, a leach pad, and unlined ponds. There is also a 350 tonne per hour crushing circuit with conveyor line on site and can be acquired.

There are numerous gold prospects on the 10 square kilometre property with the historic Klondyke Mine being just one of many small mining operations on the property. Exploration and detailed shallow, less than 50-meter, air-track drilling of over 600 holes was completed between 1980 and 1995 in preparation for a small scale open pit/heap leach operation that never went into production.

Channel sampling in 2021 by Black Mountain's exploration team, using a mechanized diamond-blade saw, confirmed widespread gold mineralization. A sampling program in the northern prospects returned promising gold values including channel C36 with 0.71 g/t gold over 24.8 meters and channel C6 with 53.8 g/t gold and 94.2 g/t silver over 2.8 meters.

The shares are currently trading at $0.44. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.BlackMountainGoldUSA.com contact Investor Relations, toll free at 833-434-GOLD (6653) or email info@BlackMountainGoldUSA.com.

