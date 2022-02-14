- (PLX AI) - Ferronordic shares fell 11% in early trading after analysts at Carnegie downgraded the stock to hold from buy, citing increased political risk from Russia.
- • Price target slashed to SEK 260 from SEK 380
- • Ferronordic probably had another strong earnings quarter, but the threat of sanctions on Russia looms over the stock, Carnegie said
- • Demand could turn much worse if there are sanctions on Russia after an attack on Ukraine, Carnegie said
- • If conflict is avoided, Ferronordic could be seen at trading at very low valuation multiples, but a significant discount is justified at this point: Carnegie
