Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN - Mandatory notification of trade - Savings programme

SpareBank 1 SMN has on 11 February purchased 39,299 equity certificates at a price of NOK 150.86

per equity certificate for use in the group's savings programme for employees.

After this transaction the bank owns 79,204 ECC's.

Trondheim, 11 February 2022



Contact persons in SpareBank 1 SMN:

CFO, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

Incoming CFO, Trond Søraas, tel. 922 36 803

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.