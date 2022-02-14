- (PLX AI) - Tokmanni shares fell 3.5% in early trading after SEB downgraded the stock to hold from buy.
- • Price target cut to EUR 19 from EUR 26
- • Tokmanni saw slowing sales growth and higher expenses in the fourth quarter, which is likely to continue into this year, SEB analysts said
- • While valuation is appealing, slowing earnings momentum takes precedence at the moment, despite encouraging guidance from the company for 2022, the analysts said
TOKMANNI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de