

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's construction sector increased for the ninth straight month in January, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday.



The Ulster Bank construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 56.1 in January from 53.7 in December. Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the sector.



All the three categories increased for the third consecutive month in January.



New orders increased for the tenth month in a row in January.



Firms remained confident for the next 12 months in January.



Employment rose for the tenth consecutive month in January and the rate of growth in purchasing increased at the fastest since July last year.



Lead times lengthened in January and input costs increased.



'Based on projects already onsite, 2022 is expected to be the strongest year since the Global Financial Crisis for Dublin office completions,' John McCartney, director & head of research at BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland, said.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de