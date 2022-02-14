France has set a new target under which it will install 5GW of new PV capacity per year.From pv magazine France On Feb.10, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a vast nuclear recovery plan, with the construction of six new EPR2 type reactors in France. He also promised an acceleration in the development of renewable energy, with new targets for photovoltaics and wind power by 2050. "We have fallen behind," Macron acknowledged in a speech. "We will increase our efforts in particular on solar energy, as it is cheaper and can be more easily integrated into the landscape and, by 2050, we will ...

