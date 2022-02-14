Caverion Corporation considers issuance of new notes and announces a voluntary tender offer for its outstanding notes maturing in 2023

HELSINKI, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation ("Caverion") is considering the issuance of new senior unsecured euro-denominated fixed rate notes (the "New Notes"). The potential issue is expected to be launched in the near future subject to market conditions. At the same time, Nordea Bank Abp (the "Offeror") announces that it invites the holders (the "Holders") of the EUR 75,000,000 3.250 per cent Notes due 28 March 2023 (ISIN: FI4000375381) (the "Notes"), issued by Caverion, to tender their Notes for cash on the terms and conditions set out in the tender offer memorandum dated 14 February 2022 (the "Tender Offer").

Pursuant to the Tender Offer, the Offeror proposes to accept for purchase any and all of the Notes, although the Offeror reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to accept or reject any Notes offered for purchase.

The purchase price of the Notes is EUR 1,032.86 per EUR 1,000.00 in nominal amount of the Notes (for information purposes only: the yield to first par call date (being 28 February 2023) will be, based on the purchase price and a settlement date of 24 February 2022, 0.00 per cent, and should the settlement date be different than 24 February 2022, such yield will also differ). In addition, accrued and unpaid interest will be paid in respect of all Notes validly tendered and delivered and accepted for purchase.

Whether the Offeror will accept for purchase any Notes validly tendered is subject to, without limitation, the pricing of the issue of the New Notes (the "New Issue Condition").

The Tender Offer period begins on 14 February 2022 and expires at 2:00 p.m. (EET) on 21 February 2022. The tender offer results will be announced as soon as practicable after the expiry of the offer period. Subject to the satisfaction of the New Issue Condition, the settlement date of the Tender Offer is expected to be 24 February 2022 but will be no later than 10 March 2022.

When considering the allocation of the New Notes, the Company will give priority to those Holders who, prior to allocation, have validly tendered or given a firm intention to the Offeror or any Dealer Manager to tender their Notes for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer. Therefore, a Holder that wishes to subscribe for New Notes in addition to tendering its existing Notes for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will be eligible to receive, at the sole discretion of the Company, priority in the allocation of the New Notes, subject to the New Issue Condition, the selling restrictions for the New Notes and such Holder making a separate application for the purchase of such New Notes to a Dealer Manager in accordance with its instructions. However, the Company is not obliged to allocate the New Notes to a Holder who has validly tendered or indicated a firm intention to tender its Notes for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer. Any such allocation will also, among other factors, take into account the minimum denomination of the New Notes (being EUR 100,000) and the minimum subscription amount (being EUR 100,000).

Nordea Bank Abp acts as Offeror, Dealer Manager and Tender Agent for the Tender Offer and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) act as Dealer Manager for the Tender Offer.

Nordea Bank Abp and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) act as Joint Lead Managers in relation to the issue of the New Notes.

DKCO Attorneys-at-law Ltd acts as legal advisor to Caverion, the Joint Lead Managers in the issue of the New Notes as well as to the Dealer Managers, Offeror and Tender Agent of the Tender Offer.

Information in respect of the Tender Offer may be obtained from the Offeror, Dealer Manager and Tender Agent: Nordea Bank Abp by email: NordeaLiabilityManagement@nordea.com / tel: +45 6161 2996 and from the Dealer Manager: Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) by email: SEBLiabilityManagement@seb.se / tel: +358 50 5726212.

Martti Ala-Härkönen, Chief Financial Officer, Caverion Corporation, tel. +358 40 737 6633, martti.ala-harkonen@caverion.com

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, Caverion Corporation, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

