DGAP-Ad-hoc: IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l. / Key word(s): Acquisition

IuteCredit acquires additional 49.7% of Energbank shares - The objective is to achieve operational control



14-Feb-2022 / 10:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

IuteCredit acquires additional 49.7% of Energbank shares

The objective is to achieve operational control



Tallinn, Estonia, 14 February 2022. IuteCredit Europe ("ICE"), a leading European personal finance group, has acquired an additional 49.7% stake in Moldovan Energbank, corresponding to 994,645 shares, for a total purchase price of EUR 8.3 million on the stock market. As a result, IuteCredit now owns 59.7% of Energbank shares. IuteCredit plans to acquire maximum ownership of the bank by purchasing shares at market conditions.



Contact:

Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Email: investor@iutecredit.com

Phone: +372 622 9177

14-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

