DJ Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)
14-Feb-2022 / 10:35 CET/CEST
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)
DEALING DATE: 11-Feb-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 291.4576
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 47217
CODE: ACWL LN
ISIN: LU1829220133
----------------------------------------------------------------------
