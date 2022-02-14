

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L) said it has been fined 4.3 million pounds by The Competition and Markets Authority or CMA as part its review of the Footasylum acquisition. The CMA found that JD has failed to comply in certain respects with an interim order issued by the CMA on 19 May 2021.



JD said it does accept that it was in receipt of limited commercially sensitive information and that this was not reported to the CMA immediately. However, JD believes that a number of the further conclusions which the CMA have drawn are either incorrect or have been presented in a misleading manner.



Also, the Group said it will continue to work constructively with the CMA on the process to divest Footasylum in line with the CMA's decision in November 2021.







