Molecular Quality Controls Market worth $226 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Molecular Quality Controls Market by Product (Independent, Instrument Specific (PCR, DNA Sequencing)), Application (Infectious Diseases Diagnostic), Analyte Type, End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Lab) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market to grow from USD 164 million in 2021 to USD 226 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is primarily driven by factors such as the rising adoption of third-party quality controls, increasing number of accredited clinical laboratories, the rising demand for external quality assessment support, increasing government funding to support genomics projects, increasing demand for personalized medicines and declining costs of sequencing procedures and increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, cancer & genetic diseases.

Independent controls accounted for the largest share of the molecular quality controls market in 2020

Based on product, the molecular quality control market is segmented into Independent Controls and Instrument Specific Controls. The Independent control segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. The increasing number of accredited laboratories and mandates for the use of quality controls from regulatory bodies to ensure the accuracy of diagnostic test results are driving the growth of the molecular quality control products market.

Single-analyte controls to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period

Based on analyte type, the market is segmented into single-analyte controls and multi-analyte controls. Single-analyte controls dominated the molecular quality controls market in 2020 due to the significant use of singleplex assays in hospitals and the advantages associated with the use of single-analyte controls, such as simple analysis & interpretation and low risk of cross-reactivity.

Infectious Disease Diagnostic to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period

Based on application, the molecular quality control market is segmented into infectious disease diagnostics, oncology testing, genetic testing, and other applications. The infectious disease diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the molecular quality controls market in 2020. The large share of this segment is attributed to the development of advanced assays for infectious diseases, a significant increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, and the rising awareness about the effective use of molecular diagnostic technologies to control the occurrence and spread of infectious diseases.

Diagnostic Laboratories to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period

The key end users of molecular quality controls studied in this report include diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, IVD Manufacturers and CROs Academic & Research Institutes, and other end users. The Diagnostic Laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020, increasing number of accredited diagnostic laboratories to provide growth opportunities in the coming years.

The APAC molecular quality controls market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The molecular quality control market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America was the largest regional market for molecular quality controls due to the developed healthcare system in the US and Canada, the presence of many leading molecular quality control product manufacturers in the region, and the easy accessibility to technologically advanced products in the region. However, the market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of emerging economies such as China and India and the significant demand for high-quality and accurate diagnostic tests from the large patient population in this region are the major factors supporting the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

The prominent players in the molecular quality controls market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK), LGC Limited (UK), Abbott Laboratories (US), Fortress Diagnostics (UK), SERO AS (Norway), Anchor Molecular (US), Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Quidel Corporation (US), Sun Diagnostics, LLC (US), Seegene Inc. (South Korea), ZeptoMetrix, LLC (US), Qnostics (UK), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), Microbiologics, Inc. (US), Microbix Biosystems Inc. (Canada), SpeeDx Pty. Ltd. (Australia), Maine Molecular Quality Controls, Inc. (US), and Grifols, S.A. (Spain).

