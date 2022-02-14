Recent analysis from German consultancy Enervis has shown that only 40% of the electricity to be generated by solar capacity in Poland's latest auction for utility scale renewables will be sold under the exercise's contracts for difference regime, and that the remaining share will be sold under bilateral power purchase agreements or to the spot market.The rising number of unsubsidized large scale solar power plants in Poland has recently shown the increasing attractiveness of the Polish PPA market and the potential of the Eastern European country to see its energy prices and reliance on coal ...

