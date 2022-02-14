- (PLX AI) - Volvo Cars gave vague outlook comments last week, which added uncertainty, analysts at DNB said, urging investors to remain cautious.
- • Price target cut to SEK 76 from SEK 80, with rating of hold reiterated at DNB
- • As Volvo Cars management said profitability would stable this year, flat earnings could mean double-digit downside to consensus, DNB said
- • Kepler Cheuvreux also cut its price target to SEK 85 from SEK 90 on Volvo Cars, but maintained a buy rating
- • The message from the company for 2022 was vague but relatively encouraging, Kepler said
- • While missing guidance on operating profit, net pricing and the mix should compensate for the cost headwinds, Kepler said
- • Volvo Cars shares were down 3.3% at SEK 67.82
