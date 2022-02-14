Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective: Massive Doppel-Neubewertung durch IPO und Lizenzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 902564 ISIN: FI0009005078 Ticker-Symbol: PNS 
Frankfurt
14.02.22
08:11 Uhr
38,750 Euro
-0,550
-1,40 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PONSSE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PONSSE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.02.2022 | 11:52
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ponsse Oyj: Highly popular Ponsse Studio online events continue - we invite you to join

Ponsse to demonstrate the next generation's harvester head

HELSINKI, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponsse strengthens its position as one of the leading harvester head manufacturers by introducing the completely new PONSSE H8 harvester head. Featuring a strong feed, the strong next generation's harvester head, when equipped with the Active Speed function, raises effectiveness and productivity to a whole new level.

With Active Speed, the harvester head's operating speed can be adjusted based on the tree species and stem diameter. Equipped with this new function, working with the H8 harvester head is smooth, no matter what the tree diameter is.

Register in our online event to be among the first to hear the comments of our specialists and customers on the next generation's harvester head and Active Speed.

The English event will be held on 17 February at 10 am EET and 6 pm EET. The event will be subtitled in Finnish, Swedish, French, Russian, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, Norwegian and Chinese.

Welcome!

Janne Loponen
Ponsse Plc, Product Manager, harvester heads
janne.loponen@ponsse.com
tel. +358 40 502 8018.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ponsse-oyj/r/highly-popular-ponsse-studio-online-events-continue---we-invite-you-to-join-,c3505985

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/ponsse-oyj/i/ponsse-facebook-h8-1200x630c,c3011258

Ponsse Facebook H8 1200x630C

PONSSE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.