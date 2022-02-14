

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices held steady near seven-year highs on Monday amid warnings that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time.



Since Russia supplies much oil and gas to the rest of the world, supply could be cut off if tensions escalate to the point of an invasion.



Benchmark Brent crude futures edged up 0.2 percent to $94.62 a barrel, after having earlier hit a peak of $96.16, the highest since October 2014.



WTI crude futures were up 0.2 percent at $93.31 after hitting as high as $94.94, the loftiest since September 2014.



The United States on Sunday said Russia might create a surprise pretext for an attack, as it reaffirmed a pledge to defend 'every inch' of Nato territory.



Some airlines cancelled flights to the Ukrainian capital amid heightened fears that an invasion by Russia is imminent despite intensive weekend talks between the Kremlin and the West.



Rising geopolitical tensions helped add to the bullish view at a time when oil inventories are low and spare capacity at oil producers is expected to fall further.



Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency said the gap between OPEC+ output and its target widened to 900,000 bpd in January.







