Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Names Carolyn Shields as SVP of Operations of Its Integrated Healthcare Clinics

Seasoned executive with more than 20 years of professional medical practice management to lead ongoing success and expansion of The Medi-Collective

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - today announced the appointment of Carolyn Shields as Senior Vice President of Operations for The Medi-Collective (TMC). In her new role, Ms. Shields will have oversight responsibility for TMC's operations and will focus on developing and executing an operational strategic plan in support of TMC's growth goals

Ms. Shields brings more than 22 years of professional management and business development in Canada's largest multispecialty medical group. She was responsible for successfully recruiting and on-boarding more than 450 Family Physicians, Specialists and Allied Health Professionals. She played an integral role for the growth of that medical group by actively increasing physician roster from 15 doctors to more than 200 doctors across twenty clinics in Ontario. She also played a leading role to convert the practices of doctors from paper to Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and gained recognition as a Subject Matter Expert for Canadian Health Systems EMR Advantage. Earlier in her career, she was a registered practical nurse.

"We're very pleased to welcome Carolyn, and we believe her extensive operational experience and leadership will be an excellent addition to our TMC team," said Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower. "TMC is in growth mode, and she has a proven track record developing and implementing operational strategies to support a rapidly growing medical practice group. She shares our commitment to bringing convenient integrated health care solutions across Canada"

"A focus on integrated healthcare is exactly what the future of medical clinics should be and that's why I am very excited to join TMC." said Carolyn Shields. "I'm privileged to have this opportunity to deliver integrated healthcare solutions across Canada together with a team at Empower Clinics driven by a passion for innovation and excellence in serving patients."

The Company also announced it has granted stock options to directors and employees to purchase up to a total of 700,000 common shares, exercisable at prices ranging from $0.270 to $0.275 cents per share. The stock options are exercisable for five years from the date of grant.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, a medical device company and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

