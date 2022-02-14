The solar panel glass manufacturer expects strong growth in demand for its products at home and abroad with a significant rise expected in the production of PV modules in the USA and Europe.From pv magazine India Borosil Renewables will expand its solar panel glass manufacturing capacity from 450 tons per day to 2,000 as it continues to see strong growth in demand. The company is adding a third solar line with a capacity of 550 metric tons which is expected to start production by September and will enhance the manufacturer's daily production capacity to 1,000 tons. Another doubling in capacity, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...