Pressemitteilung der IuteCredit Europe:

Iutecredit continues to execute strategic acquisition plansAcquisition of 59,7% stake in Energbank and gaining operational controlIuteCredit Europe ("ICE"), a leading European personal finance group, has continued its strategic acquisition plans with the purchase of an additional 49.7% stake in Moldovan Energbank. The total purchase price for 994,645 shares acquired on the stock exchange ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...