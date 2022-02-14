DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR (USRI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Feb-2022 / 12:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 11/02/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 88.4529

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 47714828

CODE: USRI

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1861136247 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USRI Sequence No.: 142915 EQS News ID: 1280280 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1280280&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2022 06:17 ET (11:17 GMT)