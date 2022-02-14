Anzeige
Montag, 14.02.2022
Halo Collective: Massive Doppel-Neubewertung durch IPO und Lizenzen!
WKN: A19EWG ISIN: XS1582205040 Ticker-Symbol:  
14.02.22
09:11 Uhr
101,59 Euro
+0,06
+0,05 %
14.02.2022 | 12:53
Statkraft AS: Release of fourth quarter results 2021 and annual report for 2021

Statkraft discloses fourth quarter results 2021 and the annual report for 2021 on Thursday 17 February 2021 at 08:00 a.m. CET.

Material will be available on Statkraft's website www.statkraft.comand Oslo Stock Exchange's news service www.newsweb.no.

Webcast
09:00 a.m. CET: Statkraft presents the results in a webcast at www.statkraft.com. The presentation will be held in English.

Contact:

Arild Ratikainen, Investor Contact, tlf.: +47 971 74 132, e-mail: arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


