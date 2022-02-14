Anzeige
Halo Collective: Massive Doppel-Neubewertung durch IPO und Lizenzen!
Tempus Resources Ltd: Corporate Update - TSXV Disclosure

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or the "Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSXV:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,440,000 incentive stock options ("Stock Options") under the Company's stock option plan to directors, officers and consultants of the company exercisable at a price of $0.31 per share, expiring 3 December, 2024.

Refer to Tempus announcements regarding "Notification regarding unquoted securities" (ASX Appendix 3G disclosure) on 3 December 2021.

This announcement has been authorised by the Melanie Ross, Director & Company Secretary of Tempus Resources Limited.

For further information:

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD
Melanie Ross - Director/Company Secretary Phone: +61 8 6188 8181

About Tempus Resources Ltd

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus") is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX ("TMR") and TSX.V ("TMRR") and OTCQB ("TMRFF") stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Elizabeth-Blackdome Project, a high-grade gold past producing project located in Southern British Columbia. Tempus is currently midway through a drill program at Elizabeth-Blackdome that will form the basis of an updated NI43-101/JORC resource estimate. The second key group of projects for Tempus are the Rio Zarza and Valle del Tigre projects located in south east Ecuador.

SOURCE: Tempus Resources Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688562/Corporate-Update--TSXV-Disclosure

