Xybion Digital Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Details

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Xybion Digital Inc. (TSXV:XYBN), a global, low-code SaaS company that enables digital transformation in highly regulated industries like Life Sciences today announced that it will release its financial results its fiscal Q3 F2022 (period ending December 31, 2021) on February 15, 2022 after the market close. Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on February 16, 2022 at 8:30am Eastern Time.
Date: February 16, 2022
Time: 8:30am Eastern Time
Canada/USA TF: 1-800-319-4610
International Toll: +1-604-638-5340
