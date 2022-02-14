

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation rose more than expected in January, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.



The consumer price inflation rose to 8.4 percent in January from 8.2 percent in December. Economists had expected the inflation of 7.7 percent.



Non-food prices grew 10.18 percent and food prices rose 7.24 percent annually in January. Services prices increased 5.66 percent.



On a monthly basis, the consumer price index rose 1.15 percent in January, following 0.7 percent increase in the prior month.







