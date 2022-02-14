

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech consumer price inflation accelerated sharply in January, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The consumer price inflation rose to 9.9 percent in January from 6.6 percent in December. Economists had expected a 9.3 percent rise.



Prices of goods and services grew 10.5 percent and 8.8 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 4.4 percent in January. Economists had expected a rise of 3.9 percent.



The latest monthly growth was the highest since January 1993, the agency said.







