- (PLX AI) - Millicom plans to create a Tower Company to carve out the Company's portfolio of owned towers in the next 12-18 months.
- • This structural reorganization, which will include up to 10,000 towers, will be aimed at enhancing shareholder return on the Company's digital infrastructure assets; maximizing their business potential; facilitating the attraction of growth capital from new investors; and enhancing strategic optionality around the Company's infrastructure assets
- • Also plans to carve out TIGO Money
- • Says TIGO Money has a unique opportunity to increase financial inclusion in TIGO's market while capturing a leading share of an estimated $14 billion total addressable fintech market opportunity
- • This initiative is expected to be completed in the next 12-24 months
- • Targets organic operating cash flow growth of around 10% per year on average over the next three years
- • Targets annual capex of around $1.0 billion
- • Targets cumulative equity free cash flow $800-1,000 million over next 3 years
- • Aims to reduce leverage to 2.5X by 2025, with a long-term goal to cut it further to 2.0X
MILLICOM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de