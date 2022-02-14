

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation increased sharply in January, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 8.4 percent year-on-year in January, following a 5.8 percent rise in December. Economists had expected a rate of 8.1 percent.



Transport cost increased 11.5 percent yearly in January and those of restaurants and hotels increased 14.3 percent.



Prices for clothing and footwear, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 9.3 percent and 8.1 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 2.7 percent in January, flowing a 0.2 percent gain in the previous month. Economists had forecast a rate of 2.5 percent.



The core inflation rose to 7.1 percent in January from 6.4 percent in December. Economists had expected a growth of 7.4 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the core CPI rose 1.6 percent in January, following a 0.2 percent increase in the prior month. Economists had forecast a 1.4 percent rise.







