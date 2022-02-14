iZafe Group invites shareholders and others to a Q&A session following the publishing of the fourth quarter report

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B)

iZafe Group AB (publ) - announces that in connection with the quarterly report for the fourth quarter of 2021, which will be published at 08:30 CET on February 18, 2022, shareholders, the media and other stakeholders will have the opportunity to ask questions to the company.

Questions will be answered by Chief Executive Officer Anders Segerström and published on February 28, 2022 on iZafe Group's investor site under the heading Financial Reports, Investor Questions.

Please send your questions to ir@izafegroup.com before 10:00 (10 a.m.) CET on December 1, 2021.

Contacts

Carl-Fredrik Bothén, Chief Marketing Officer

E-mail: carl-fredrik.bothen@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 73-064 48 67

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)

Södra Fiskartorpsvägen 20

114 33 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafe.se/investor-relations/

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

Attachments

iZafe Group invites shareholders and others to a Q&A session following the publishing of the fourth quarter report

SOURCE: iZafe Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/688567/iZafe-Group-Invites-Shareholders-and-Others-to-a-QA-Session-Following-the-Publishing-of-the-Fourth-Quarter-Report