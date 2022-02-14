

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The change in percentage of all Covid metrics in the United States have turned below zero for the first time in several months, giving a clear indication that the pandemic is in recession, and life in the country is fast returning to normal.



New coronavirus infections fell by 67 percent in the last two weeks. Covid deaths reduced by three percent in the same period. The number of people hospitalized due to the disease dwindled by 34 percent, while I.C.U. admissions decreased by 28 percent, as per New York Times' latest tally.



Just 32531 new cases were reported nationwide on Sunday, which is the lowest daily toll in two and a half months. With this, the national total reached 77,740,175, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



Deaths due to the pandemic were rising at an alarming rate since the beginning of this year, with daily numbers crossing 4000 on a few days.



But at the weekend, only 441 Covid deaths were reported nationally, taking the total to 919,697.



U.S. Covid hospitalizations fell below the 1,00,000 mark to the levels seen at the beginning of January - 95,031. Out of this, 17,739 patients are admitted in intensive care units.



There is a 27 percent cut in the number of people testing positive in the last fortnight.



Texas reported the most number of cases - 7636 - and casualties - 198 - on Sunday.



49,836,893 people in the country have recovered from the disease so far.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 213,869,678 Americans, or 64.4 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 88.5 percent of people above 65.



42.8 percent of the eligible population, or more than 91 million people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer bug.







