Oncology Pharma Inc.: Oncology Pharma, Inc. and Regen BioPharma, Inc. Announce Intent to Jointly Fast Track Development of Modified mRNA anti-Cancer Vaccine

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Oncology Pharma, Inc. ("The Company") (OTC PINK:ONPH) and Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTC PINK:RGBP) and (OTC PINK:RGBPP): announced that they intend to work jointly to fast track the development of therapeutic uses related to treatment in humans with pancreatic cancer of Regen's patented ANTIGEN SPECIFIC MRNA CELLULAR CANCER VACCINES ("MRNA Vaccines").

In April of 2021 ONPH was granted an exclusive right and license for the development and commercialization of the MRNA Vaccines for the treatment in humans of pancreatic cancer.

The current intent is that IND ("Investigational New Drug Application") enabling studies are to be commenced and completed with Regen providing the scientific expertise, laboratory access and modified mRNA and cellular manufacturing needed to complete the studies and ONPH providing the required financing.

This patented technology (patent issued in Aug, 2021) is a cellular vaccine that uses a modified mRNA molecule expressing peptides of Survivin which are exposed to dendritic cells. These dendritic cells are then matured and infused into the cancer patient's circulation where they are expected to hone in on the cancer and destroy it. There are currently several clinical trials ongoing around the world using Survivin as a vaccine for multiple different cancers which further supports this approach.

"I am very excited to get our newly patented modified mRNA technology advanced to the point whereby an IND can be submitted to the FDA," says David Koos, CEO and Chairman of Regen. "I expect that once our experimental protocols are set up, the path to a cleared IND from the FDA will be straightforward."

"Due to the COVID pandemic, the FDA now understands the excellent safety profile of modified mRNA technology," says the CEO of ONPH. "We believe this technology which targets Survivin and uses the patient's own immune system to kill their tumors will have the same success in treating pancreatic cancer that the CAR-T cell approach is having in liquid tumors."

The initiation and completion of the abovementioned is contingent upon several factors including, but not limited to, the execution of one or more mutually acceptable definitive agreements between the parties and securing of adequate financing. Although the parties are confident that any and all contingencies can be satisfied no assurance can be given that any such agreements shall be executed or, if executed, shall not contain terms and conditions materially different from the terms and conditions currently contemplated or that adequate financing can be secured.

ABOUT ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC.

ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (OTC PINK:ONPH) (the 'Company') is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology and prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare.

About Regen BioPharma Inc.:

Regen BioPharma Inc. is a publicly traded biotechnology company (OTCQB: RGBP) and (OTCQB: RGBPP). The Company is focused on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. Currently, the Company is focused on small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders. Additional information on Regen BioPharma is available at http://www.regenbiopharmainc.com.

Disclaimer: This news announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the matters discussed in this announcement contain forward-looking statements that involve material risks to and uncertainties in the Company's business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such risks and uncertainties include risks related to licensing arrangements and joint ventures, including the need to negotiate the definitive agreements for the relationships; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of business relationships, and costs of providing funding to these business relationships. Other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company include, among other things, current negative operating cash flows and a need for additional funding to finance our operating plan; the terms of any further financing, which may be highly dilutive and may include onerous terms; unexpected costs and operating deficits, and lower than expected sales and revenues; uncertain willingness and ability of customers to adopt new technologies and other factors that may affect further market acceptance; adverse economic conditions; adverse results of any legal proceedings; the volatility of our operating results and financial condition; inability to attract or retain qualified senior management personnel, including sales and marketing personnel; our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners and with any strategic or joint venture partners; the impact of competition; the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; management of growth; and, other risks and uncertainties. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities and does not purport to be an analysis of the Company's financial position.

