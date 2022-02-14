Researchers from the United States have investigated how fuel cells and electrolyzers may be able to operate under intermittent availability provided by both wind and solar and have found that an affordable hydrogen-based system for seasonal energy storage could be achieved at a hydrogen price lower than $3, produced from inexpensive renewable electricity at $0.02/kWh.A group of scientists from the Oregon Center for Electrochemistry (OCE) and Arizona-based zero-emission vehicle company Nikola has investigated whether electrolyzers and fuel cells powered by intermittent wind and solar may become ...

