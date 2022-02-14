$11.5M Financing Ramps-Up Drill Program Based on Extent and Strength of Visual Mineralization Drilled in First Holes, Assays Pending

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2022) - Summa Silver Corp. (TSXV: SSVR) (OTCQB: SSVRF) (FSE: 48X) ("Summa" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its high-grade Mogollon Property, near Silver City, New Mexico.

Key Highlights

Accelerated Drilling at Mogollon: A second diamond drill rig has recently arrived on site and is now in full operation. Both rigs are focused on testing for unmined extensions of the historically producing high-grade Consolidated Mine.

Drill Holes Progressing: Four holes have so far been completed on the Mogollon Property and an additional 2 are in progress. The Company anticipates that approximately 25,000 m of drilling in 50 holes is necessary at Consolidated in 2022 (see attached figures).

Strong Vein Zones Intersected: All holes have intersected significant zones of quartz-carbonate veins, stockworks and breccias over core lengths of up to 50 m commonly featuring visible silver sulfide minerals. This is a strong indication that the core is mineralized (see previously released core photos).

Consolidated Extension Target: High-grade mineralization has been intersected in historic drilling over an area of 500 x 300 m where it remains open to expansion and 9 historic holes intersected an average grade of 506g/t AgEq* over an average length of 12.0 m1.

Discovery Just Beginning: The Consolidated Extension target represents only 1.5% of the total vein and structure strike length present on the Mogollon Property.

*Silver equivalent (AgEq) based on 85(Ag):1(Au).

Galen McNamara, CEO, stated: "The arrival of a second rig at Mogollon is an important step towards executing our aggressive drilling plans in 2022. Our primary focus this year is to build ounces largely via step-out drilling into veins of proven high-grade silver and gold mineralization. As drilling progresses, we look forward to sharing progress updates and releasing assays in batches as we receive them."

Drill Program Expanded

A second core drill rig is now in full operation on the Mogollon Property. Similar to the first rig, the additional rig will focus on testing for unmined extensions of the Consolidated Mine, centered on the north-trending, epithermal-related, Queen Vein. Based on encouraging visual observations from the first hole (see December 14th, 2021, news release), securing a second drill was considered necessary to fully evaluate the potential of the target in a timely manner.

Drill holes, north and south of the Consolidated mine workings, will be on 50-100 m centers designed to test the lateral and vertical continuity of vein- and footwall-hosted mineralization over strike-length of approximately 500 m and a near-vertical, down-dip extent of over 300 m, beginning at 130 m below surface.





Figure 1: Consolidated Extension Target Longsection

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7983/113685_6fe8d239b4293948_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Mogollon Property showing current drill area and other targets

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7983/113685_6fe8d239b4293948_003full.jpg

Mogollon Property

The 2,467-acre Mogollon Property is located in the historically prolific Mogollon mining district of southwest New Mexico, approximately 120 km north of Silver City. Numerous underground workings have exploited high-grade gold and silver veins from three primary mines; Fanney, Last Chance and Consolidated. Mining ceased in 1942 and the district has since been largely inactive besides a few exploration drill programs in the 1980s and in 2010; totalling 15,600 m. The property hosts approximately 34 km of near-continuous epithermal-associated veins and faults where only 1.7 km of those veins and faults have been drill tested. The Mogollon Property therefore offers a unique opportunity to build high-grade ounces near historic past-production while systematically exploring for new discoveries using modern techniques.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Galen McNamara, P. Geo., the CEO of the Company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Summa Silver Corp

Summa Silver Corp is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Hughes property located in central Nevada and has an option to earn 100% interest in the Mogollon property located in southwestern New Mexico. The Hughes property is host to the high-grade past-producing Belmont Mine, one of the most prolific silver producers in the United States between 1903 and 1929. The Mogollon property is the largest historic silver producer in New Mexico. Both properties have remained inactive since commercial production ceased and neither have seen modern exploration prior to the Company's involvement.

