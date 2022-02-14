The Planting Hope Company Inc.: Planting Hope Travels Across North America and Hosts "Death Before Decaf: The Breakup Tour"

Hope and Sesame® will be giving away sesamemilk lattes in major cities across North America made with the new Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend - so delicious, leaving consumers no choice but to 'break up' with their current go-to milk product!
CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK) (FRA:J94) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is excited to announce that beginning today, the team will be traveling to major cities in the United States and Vancouver, Canada, offering consumers complimentary Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk lattes made with the new Barista Blend Sesamemilk. Hosted by Hope and Sesame®, "Death Before Decaf: The Breakup Tour" (the "Tour") serves to support local small businesses and to celebrate Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend, a breakthrough new plant milk for hot and iced drinks, tested by professional baristas for top performance in frothing, foaming, steaming, and latte art.
"Calling all coffee lovers who have been looking for a better-for-the-body and better-for-the-planet alternative to dairy, oat, or almond milk," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-founder of Planting Hope. "One taste of Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend in their coffee will leave guests no choice but to 'break up' with their current go-to milk, whether it be oat, almond, or dairy milk!"
"We're thrilled to be able to travel the continent sharing the power of sesame while working with innovative influencers and supporting both small businesses and the baristas who make up the front line of the industry," continued Ms. Stamberger. "To celebrate, we will also be offering customers free Hope and Sesame® reusable coffee sleeves made from plastic bottles that would have otherwise ended up in oceans, waterways, or landfills."